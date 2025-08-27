Free essential drugs available at all govt hospitals: Health Minister Ashok Singhal

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: The Assam government has ensured 100 per cent availability of free essential drugs across public health facilities in the state, Health Minister Ashok Singhal said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said an expenditure of Rs 378.67 crore was incurred for the procurement of free drugs in 2024-25, and Rs 445.73 crore has been earmarked for the current financial year.

Singhal said that providing free drugs has improved healthcare outcomes and increased accessibility to medical care for the vulnerable population, reducing their financial burden.

“We have ensured 100 per cent availability of free medicines as per Essential Drugs List (EDL) across all health facilities in the state, including district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, urban primary health centres, urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir and sub-health centres,” he said.

Singhal said that the free drugs service is a flagship programme of the Centre, launched under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The state government, in collaboration with the Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL), adopted the scheme and is committed to providing free medicines to all citizens, he said.

Quality of medicines is being guaranteed, and healthcare professionals and patients are being made aware of the initiative, he added.

“Our government remains committed to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens. The free drugs initiative is a significant step towards achieving this goal, and we will continue to work towards ensuring that all citizens have access to essential medicines and quality healthcare services,” he said. (PTI)