26.1 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
type here...

Rs 5.8 crore worth drugs seized, 3 arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Three persons have been arrested and Rs 5.8 crore worth of drugs have been seized from Cachar and Sribhumi districts in Assam’s Barak Valley region, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Based on specific information, an anti-narcotics operation was launched by the police in the Lakhipur area of Cachar district on Tuesday, Sarma said in a post on X.

- Advertisement -

The police intercepted a vehicle and seized 417 gms of heroin valued at Rs 2.8 crore while one person was arrested, he said.

Related Posts:

In another operation, two persons were arrested and Rs 3 crore worth of bottles containing an illegal cough syrup seized from their possession in neighbouring  Sribhumi district.

A total of 30,420 bottles containing codeine phosphate were seized from a vehicle intercepted at the Churaibari outpost at the Assam-Tripura inter-state border.

“@assampolice intercepted a massive drug haul at Churaibari check post, seizing 30,420 bottles of Codeine Phosphate worth Rs 3 crore. 2 drug peddlers are behind bars. Solid strike against the drug menace,” Sarma posted on X.

- Advertisement -

Codeine phosphate is a drug made from opium or morphine to treat mild to moderate pain, cough, and diarrhoea.

It belongs to the group of medicines called narcotic analgesics (pain medicines), and if used for a long time, it may become habit-forming, causing mental or physical dependence. (PTI)

The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PM Modi makes pitch for swadeshi, Make in India

The Hills Times -
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World 7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family