Rs 5.8 crore worth drugs seized, 3 arrested

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Three persons have been arrested and Rs 5.8 crore worth of drugs have been seized from Cachar and Sribhumi districts in Assam’s Barak Valley region, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Based on specific information, an anti-narcotics operation was launched by the police in the Lakhipur area of Cachar district on Tuesday, Sarma said in a post on X.

The police intercepted a vehicle and seized 417 gms of heroin valued at Rs 2.8 crore while one person was arrested, he said.

In another operation, two persons were arrested and Rs 3 crore worth of bottles containing an illegal cough syrup seized from their possession in neighbouring Sribhumi district.

A total of 30,420 bottles containing codeine phosphate were seized from a vehicle intercepted at the Churaibari outpost at the Assam-Tripura inter-state border.

“@assampolice intercepted a massive drug haul at Churaibari check post, seizing 30,420 bottles of Codeine Phosphate worth Rs 3 crore. 2 drug peddlers are behind bars. Solid strike against the drug menace,” Sarma posted on X.

Codeine phosphate is a drug made from opium or morphine to treat mild to moderate pain, cough, and diarrhoea.

It belongs to the group of medicines called narcotic analgesics (pain medicines), and if used for a long time, it may become habit-forming, causing mental or physical dependence. (PTI)