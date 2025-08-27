Father and son killed in road mishap at Moran

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 26: In a tragic incident, a father and his son lost their lives in a road mishap at Khatkhati in Moran on Tuesday after their car was rammed by a speeding goods-laden vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Khogen Baruah, aged 45, and his son Jugul Kishore Baruah, both residents of Pathalibam, Moran.

According to reports, the accident occurred when Khogen Baruah was on his way to drop his son at school. Their vehicle was struck by a speeding vehicle carrying goods, leading to the fatal mishap.

The impact of the collision was severe, and both father and son died on the spot.

Jugul Kishore Baruah was a student of Moran St. Joseph Higher Secondary School.

Soon after the incident, police personnel reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Confirming the accident, a police official said, “The accident happened due to over speeding. Two people were killed in the road accident after they were hit by another vehicle.”

The official further stated that over speeding continues to be a major cause of road mishaps in the region.

“Most of the accidents take place due to over speeding. We have organised lots of awareness programmes to create awareness among the people,” he added.

