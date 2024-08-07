32 C
Gauhati High Court Awards Compensation to Legal Heirs of Deceased Borrowed Vehicle Driver

The Gauhati High Court grants compensation to the legal heirs of a deceased driver who was operating a borrowed vehicle, under Section 163 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

HT Digital

August 7, Wednesday: In a landmark judgment, the Gauhati High Court has awarded compensation to the legal heirs of a deceased driver who was operating a borrowed vehicle. The court’s decision, under Section 163 of the Motor Vehicles Act, signifies a significant interpretation of the law, ensuring justice for the victim’s family.

The case involved the death of a driver who had been using a vehicle borrowed from its owner. The legal heirs of the deceased sought compensation, arguing that their entitlement should not be negated by the fact that the vehicle was borrowed. The High Court ruled in favor of the heirs, emphasizing that the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act are meant to offer broad protection to victims and their families.

“The purpose of Section 163 is to provide just compensation to victims of road accidents, regardless of the ownership status of the vehicle involved,” stated the judgment. The court further clarified that the liability for compensation extends to the legal heirs of the deceased driver, ensuring that they receive the support and justice they deserve.

This ruling sets a precedent for similar cases, highlighting the judiciary’s commitment to interpreting the law in a manner that upholds the rights of victims and their families. The decision has been welcomed by legal experts and victim advocacy groups, who see it as a step towards more inclusive and equitable application of the Motor Vehicles Act.

