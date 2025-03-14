32.5 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 14, 2025
Gauripur Police Arrest 1 in Dhubri Student’s Murder Case

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 14: Assam’s Gauripur police arrested a suspect in the brutal murder of Rahul Hussain, alias Ali, a Class 9 student from Geramari in Dhubri.

The accused Gautam Ghosh, son of Late Anil Ghosh, and a resident of Ward No-6 (new), Gauripur, was produced before the district court on March 13.

The horrific incident was reported when the dead body of Rahul was recovered lying on National Highway 17 in the Targhat locality on December 26, 2024. The horrific discovery led to general outrage, with the victim’s family and locals demanding speedy justice.

Following the gruesome incident, Rahul’s family rushed to lodge an FIR at the Gauripur police station, alleging that a gang of miscreants had brutally murdered their son and dumped his body elsewhere. But although they pleaded with the government repeatedly, the family claims that they were subjected to serious delays and inaction on the part of the authorities, prolonging their agony.

After months of investigation, the police finally arrested Gautam Ghosh in connection with the case. The family of the victim is still not content, though, asserting that several other members of the criminal gang are still at large, allegedly shielded by political patronage and police protection.

The arrest has also given rise to fresh allegations of corruption and negligence on the part of the local police, and there are doubts about the integrity of the investigation. The majority of people are asking whether law enforcement agencies are serious about delivering justice or whether there are vested interests involved in the case’s outcome.

Powerful Storm Hits Barak Valley, Lightning Strikes Kill Cattle in Majuli

The Hills Times -
