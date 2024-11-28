26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Golaghat Police bust cannabis smuggling; Rs 1.44 cr assets frozen

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on drug-related offenses, the Competent Authority, Kolkata, has frozen assets worth Rs 1.44 crore belonging to Bijit Nath alias Bonguti, who is under investigation for involvement in cannabis smuggling, the Golaghat Police informed on Thursday.

The action followed the investigation into Golaghat Police Station Case No. 128/2024, registered under Sections 20(b)(ii)(B) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Golaghat Police stated, “In investigation of Golaghat PS case no 128/2024 ,U/S- 20(b) (ii) B/29 NDPS Act.”

According to the Golaghat Police, two properties in Tiruwal Gaon under Athgaon Mouza, owned by Bijit Nath and his wife Smt. Pallabi Nath, have been frozen.

These include: Plot No. 1 (2 Kathas 16 Lechas), valued at Rs 2,80,000; and a three-storied under-construction building (193.20 Sq.m.), valued at Rs 1,41,97,971.

“The properties of BijitNath@ Bonguti (involved in smuggling cannabis) worth ₹1.44 Crore has been frozen by the CompetentAuthority, Kolkata.
@assampolice”, the Golaghat Police added.

The freezing order, issued on October 28, 2024, was confirmed by Rajat Subhra Biswas, Competent Authority, Kolkata, on November 25, 2024.

The order further mandated that the properties cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or dealt with without prior approval.

