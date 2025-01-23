17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 23, 2025
type here...

Gorkha Bhawan foundation stone laid

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief, Pramod Boro, laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited Gorkha Bhawan cum Cultural Research Center in Chirang on Wednesday, marking the beginning of a project that aims to strengthen cultural heritage and promote community welfare in the region.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the event, Boro emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering unity, cultural exchange, and socio-economic development. He acknowledged the contributions of the Gorkha community and reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and public services for the betterment of all communities in the region.

Related Posts:

The BTC government has sanctioned an amount of approximately ₹9.66 crore for the establishment of this state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as a cultural hub for the Gorkha community and other ethnic groups. The project is expected to be completed within a year and will play a significant role in preserving and promoting the cultural and historical heritage of the region.

7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 killed, 24 injured in two separate accidents in Karnataka

The Hills Times -
7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For