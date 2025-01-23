Gorkha Bhawan foundation stone laid

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief, Pramod Boro, laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited Gorkha Bhawan cum Cultural Research Center in Chirang on Wednesday, marking the beginning of a project that aims to strengthen cultural heritage and promote community welfare in the region.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the event, Boro emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering unity, cultural exchange, and socio-economic development. He acknowledged the contributions of the Gorkha community and reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and public services for the betterment of all communities in the region.

The BTC government has sanctioned an amount of approximately ₹9.66 crore for the establishment of this state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as a cultural hub for the Gorkha community and other ethnic groups. The project is expected to be completed within a year and will play a significant role in preserving and promoting the cultural and historical heritage of the region.