Gorkha Samaj celebrates third foundation day in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 21: The Gorkha Samaj of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) celebrated its third foundation day with a daytime program held at the auditorium hall of Science College in Kokrajhar on Monday. The celebration coincided with the observation of the 32nd Nepali Bhasha Manyata Diwash, which saw a grand participation from different districts of the Bodoland region.

- Advertisement -

The event featured an open session with Uttam Pradhan, the president of BTR Gorkha Samaj, in the chair. The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his speech, Boro reiterated the BTR government’s commitment to the all-round development of society, emphasising the government’s efforts to bring sustainable development to the region.

Boro highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the BTR government to foster a healthy developmental environment. These include the Bodofa Super 50 Mission for civil services, Bodoland Skill Development Mission, Bodoland Mushroom Mission, and Bodoland Pig Mission. Boro also announced government support for the construction of Gorkha Bhawan in BTR districts.

The event was attended by notable figures including MLA Lawrence Islary, BTR MCLA Madhab Chetry, AAGSU president Arjun Chetry, ABSU general secretary Khanindra Basumatary, UPPL media secretary Hantigiri Narzary, UPPL youth wing’s working president Iraqdao Brahma, and leaders from Assam Gorkha Sanmeloni and Bharatiya Gorkha Parishangha.