27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
type here...

Gorkha Samaj celebrates third foundation day in Kokrajhar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 21: The Gorkha Samaj of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) celebrated its third foundation day with a daytime program held at the auditorium hall of Science College in Kokrajhar on Monday. The celebration coincided with the observation of the 32nd Nepali Bhasha Manyata Diwash, which saw a grand participation from different districts of the Bodoland region.

- Advertisement -

The event featured an open session with Uttam Pradhan, the president of BTR Gorkha Samaj, in the chair. The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his speech, Boro reiterated the BTR government’s commitment to the all-round development of society, emphasising the government’s efforts to bring sustainable development to the region.

Boro highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the BTR government to foster a healthy developmental environment. These include the Bodofa Super 50 Mission for civil services, Bodoland Skill Development Mission, Bodoland Mushroom Mission, and Bodoland Pig Mission. Boro also announced government support for the construction of Gorkha Bhawan in BTR districts.

The event was attended by notable figures including MLA Lawrence Islary, BTR MCLA Madhab Chetry, AAGSU president Arjun Chetry, ABSU general secretary Khanindra Basumatary, UPPL media secretary Hantigiri Narzary, UPPL youth wing’s working president Iraqdao Brahma, and leaders from Assam Gorkha Sanmeloni and Bharatiya Gorkha Parishangha.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Remember to be an integral part of the nation-building process: Nagaland...

The Hills Times - 0