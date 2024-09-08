Assam to ramp up actions against illegal infiltration from Bangladesh: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 7: The Assam government will intensify efforts against illegal infiltration from Bangladesh in the state with a slew of measures, announced chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Sarma said that the detection of illegal immigrants entering Assam through its international borders has long been a critical responsibility of the Assam Police Border Organisation. However, recent reports indicate an increase in the number of illegal immigrants being detected, necessitating intensified efforts across the state.

He shared data which showed from January this year to date, a total of 54 illegal immigrants have been detected–48 in the Karimganj district, 4 in Bongaigaon district, and one each in Dima Hasao and Dhubri district.

“Of these, 45 individuals were successfully pushed back into their country of origin,

while nine were arrested in Karimganj. Additionally, there have been reports of suspected

non-Indian nationals and foreign-origin individuals in certain areas of the State, particularly

in Upper Assam and North Assam districts. The detection of such individuals is critical,

given the potential threat to national security,” the chief minister said during a press conference in Guwahati.

He also stated that Assam Police was directed to take all necessary preventive and precautionary measures to intensify detection and proactively curb the movement of illegal migrants, while taking steps to repatriate these individuals.

The patrolling and surveillance in areas under the jurisdiction of Border Outposts will be increased to detect and prevent illegal border crossings and a stronger coordination with

the Border Security Force (BSF) and other Central agencies will be established to facilitate seamless information sharing and joint operations for enhanced border security, he said.

Additionally, according to chief minister, the intelligence-gathering mechanisms, focusing on cross-border networks and infiltration routes will be enhanced with deployment of trained personnel in key areas to gather and process actionable intelligence for timely intervention.

“We are intensifying efforts to remove illegal immigrants from Assam. The State Government is initiating a series of coordinated actions that include enhanced surveillance, closer coordination with central agencies, additional deployment of force among others,” he wrote on X.

Moreover, additional force will be deployed in the border districts as per ground level assessment to assist the Border Police in these sensitive border districts vulnerable to illegal influx, the chief minister said.

Sarma further said that the superintendent of Police of the border districts shall review the current strength and functioning of the police stations in the border areas and take additional support, if required from the headquarters.