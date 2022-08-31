Gorlosa warns contractors over inefficiency, delay in executing projects

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Aug 30: A review meeting was held regarding various plans and projects implementation of development activities, problems and issues of all the department under the administrative control of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) of Dima Hasao district on Tuesday at CEM’s conference hall.

The meeting was chaired by CEM Debolal Gorlosa in presence of chairperson Ranu Langthasa and principal secretary, NCHAC Thai Tsho Daulagupu.

- Advertisement -

A brief meeting regarding the activities undertaken by different departments and their progress of work was reviewed by CEM Debolal Gorlosa. Stressing on the need to complete the pending works of few of the major departments such as PWD roads, PHE and education, he instructed that the works should be done in a fast pace manner.

Any delay or inefficiency of the contractors involved including the quality of works will not be tolerated, he said.

Considering the gravity of the meeting called, the head of the departments who failed to attend the meeting, CEM instructed that a show cause notice be issued in their names.

Others present in the meeting were executive members of NCHAC Samuel Changsan, Lalremsiama Darnei, Debojit Bathari, Nojit Kemprai, Golonjoy Thaosen, Bijit Langthasa, Ratan Jarambusa, Ramgalumbe Jeme, Amendu Hojai, Paudaming Nriame, Monjit Naidiang, secretaries of NCHAC Debanon Daulagupu, Rebecca Changsan, Meganjoy Thaosen and all departmental heads.