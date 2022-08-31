27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
type here...

Gorlosa warns contractors over inefficiency, delay in executing projects

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT CorrespondentHAFLONG, Aug 30: A review meeting was held regarding various plans and projects implementation of development activities, problems and issues of all the department under the administrative control of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) of Dima Hasao district on Tuesday at CEM’s conference hall.

The meeting was chaired by CEM Debolal Gorlosa in presence of chairperson Ranu Langthasa and principal secretary, NCHAC Thai Tsho Daulagupu.

- Advertisement -

A brief meeting regarding the activities undertaken by different departments and their progress of work was reviewed by CEM Debolal Gorlosa. Stressing on the need to complete the pending works of few of the major departments such as PWD roads, PHE and education, he instructed that the works should be done in a fast pace manner.

Any delay or inefficiency of the contractors involved including the quality of works will not be tolerated, he said.

Considering the gravity of the meeting called, the head of the departments who failed to attend the meeting, CEM instructed that a show cause notice be issued in their names.

Others present in the meeting were executive members of NCHAC Samuel Changsan, Lalremsiama Darnei, Debojit Bathari, Nojit Kemprai, Golonjoy Thaosen, Bijit Langthasa, Ratan Jarambusa, Ramgalumbe Jeme, Amendu Hojai, Paudaming Nriame, Monjit Naidiang, secretaries of NCHAC Debanon Daulagupu, Rebecca Changsan, Meganjoy Thaosen and all departmental heads.

BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See
BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See
Best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Most famous South Indian Dishes
Most famous South Indian Dishes
Mira Kapoor Inspired Vacation Outfits
Mira Kapoor Inspired Vacation Outfits
Amazing Places To Visit Near Mussoorie
Amazing Places To Visit Near Mussoorie
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Panchayat secy Siva Kumar Dhakal passes away

The Hills Times - 0
BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See Best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh Most famous South Indian Dishes Mira Kapoor Inspired Vacation Outfits Amazing Places To Visit Near Mussoorie