Governor’s medal conferred on students at Nagaon College (Autonomous)

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 23: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Nowgong College (Autonomous) organised the prestigious Governor’s medal conferment ceremony to the meritorious students of Nowgong College (Autonomous) on Friday last here.

The proceedings of the ceremony was initiated by Bhuban Chandra Chutia, coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, and presided over by Sarat Kumar Dutta, president of the governing body and Pulin Ch Borah, principal (i/c), Nowgong College (Autonomous) welcomed the guest, medalist and participants.

NSS president of India Awardee Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, director of Student Welfare at Gauhati University, attended the occasion as the chief guest.

In his address, Kakati encouraged students to prioritise both their academic pursuits and professional aspirations while actively engaging in social initiatives. He emphasised the significance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places greater focus on skill development and entrepreneurship, urging educational institutions to incorporate these principles into their curricula to foster self-reliance through local resources.

Jagannath Vishwakarma, a distinguished alumnus of Nowgong College and currently a researcher and scientist at the University of Bristol, London, shared valuable insights on research opportunities. He inspired students to embrace challenges, stating that true success lies in overcoming failures.

The event was also graced by Dr Sarat Borkatoki, former principal of Nowgong College as the special Guest. He guided students on how they could contribute to the institution’s growth.

Kakati conferred the Governor’s medal to exceptional students who graduated with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Arts, Commerce, and Science from Nowgong College in 2023-2024 session. The gold medals were presented to Plabita Saikia (Mathematics), Rashmi Rekha Bora (Economics), and Ananya Sarma (Commerce), as well as Bastav Raj Saikia (Chemistry) and Mubashira Ahmed (Geography). Silver medals were awarded to Bastav Bora (Mathematics), Barlina Saikia (Sociology), Dipannita Roy (Commerce), Anjan Bora (Chemistry), and Mihika Mazumdar (Geography). The Governor’s bronze medal recipients included Sonia Das (Economics), Jhimli Bhattacharjee (Zoology), Gaurav Poudel (Commerce), along with Priyam Jyoti Deka (Zoology) and Krishnakhi Bora (Education).

Additionally, awards were presented to winners of various competitions held during the 80th Youth Federal and College Week-2025.The ceremony was attended by over 1,500 participants, including students, faculty, retired faculty members, non-teaching staff, and alumni of Nowgong College.