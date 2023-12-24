Govt Allays New Covid Variant Fear

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday asserted that there was no reason to be anxious about the COVID situation in the state as no person without any travel history has tested positive for the coronavirus for a long time.

He allayed fears about the new sub-variant JN.1, stating that experts have claimed that it is a weak strain of the virus and human bodies have developed immunity to fight it.

“The Union health minister had recently reviewed the situation with all the states. Some states like Kerala have been put on alert as new cases are being detected there. We are doing tests in Assam also, but no person without any travel history has tested positive for the coronavirus,” Mahanta told reporters here.

However, a person who has returned from Switzerland has tested positive for new sub-variant JN.1, and the patient is currently under treatment in home isolation.

The minister said the state is prepared to tackle any situation and all necessary facilities, including isolation beds and doctors, are ready.

He said COVID-19 tests are no longer mandatory in the state, though patients who exhibit likely symptoms are tested for the coronavirus.

Mahanta also pacified apprehensions about the new sub-variant JN.1 and said not a single case of the strain has been detected in the state.

“Experts have said that it is a weak sub-variant. Also, our bodies are likely to have developed the immunity to fight it,” he added.

“Though no new SOP has been issued for our state, we are keeping a close watch on the situation,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 752 coronavirus infections, the highest since May 21, 2023, while the active cases have increased to 3,420, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,332 with four new deaths — two from Kerala, one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka — reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country’s Covid case tally stood at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,964).

The number of people recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,212, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website. The fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

The ministry’s website stated that 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. (PTI)

Besides this, the number of active Covid cases in Gurugram district reached four after two more instances of the infection was detected, the health department said.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Jai Prakash Rajliwal said a 36-year-old man who had returned from Indonesia got tested for Covid due to sore throat, cold and cough and was found infected. (PTI)