Govt Working Towards Revitalising Traditional Medicines: Sarbananda Sonowal

DIBRUGARH, Dec 26: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday asserted that the government is actively working towards revitalising traditional forms of medicine.

Emphasising the importance of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, Sowa Rigpa, and Naturopathy, Sonowal highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting these ancient healing practices.

The minister also underscored the significance of integrating traditional medicine into the healthcare system, aiming for a holistic approach to well-being.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working towards rejuvenating the traditional form of medicines like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, Sowa Rigpa and Naturopathy. As the nation cruise towards becoming an Atmanirbharta, the Ayush ministry is working relentless towards enabling our rich traditional medicinal system with scientific validation for wider usage in the pharmaceutical and patient care areas of medical science,” he said while addressing a gathering after he along with Arunachal chief minister laid the foundation stones for capacity expansion at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) in Pasighat.

Sonowal said that this will not only benefit our traditional healers’ community but also expand the scope of folk medicine, allowing it to reach greater number of people to heal and enrich their lives.

“The NEIAFMR is a leading institute of India that has been dedicatedly working towards reviving the folk medicine from the region. Our rich heritage of Ayurveda can also flourish from the local rich traditional medicinal practices. With this idea, the institute incorporated Ayurveda to further rejuvenate with a wider range of patient care solutions. In order to further bolster its effort, we are committed to develop this institute as the national hub of folk medicine,” he added.

With a total investment of Rs 53 crore, additional infrastructure will be developed at the NEIAFMR.

He further said that the Modi government has committed investment to build additional infrastructure at the NEIAFMR which will build its capacity to act as a catalyst to strengthen its research and development in Ayurveda and folk medicine from the region.

“I am also happy to share with you all that a new centre on Sowa Rigpa will be set up in Arunachal Pradesh soon,” he stated.

Speaking on the same, Khandu said, “We are very happy that an institution of Arunachal Pradesh – North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) – is working towards harnessing the richness of folk medicine of the Northeast”.

Khandu said that under the inspiring leadership of PM Modi, the institute capacity is being expanded that will not only help the traditional medicine from the region but also is an opportunity to document our age old folk medicine in a scientific manner for wider application in patient care beyond its traditional geographical reach.

“Modi has always laid emphasis on the rejuvenation of India’s traditional medicine as it has proven its effectiveness to treat various ailments and enabling a better life experience. The region’s rich variety of medicinal plants with great commercial potential for Pharmaceutical, Ayurvedic and aromatic sectors unlocking commercial avenues for the state as well as for the Northeast,” Khandu added.

