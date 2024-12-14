GU launches GUICE to support students for competitive exams

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Assam’s premier institution of higher education — Gauhati University — has announced the launch of a GU initiative for Competitive Examinations (GUICE), a path-breaking program aimed at equipping students to excel in various prestigious competitive exams, including Union Civil Services, Assam Civil Services, SSC-CGL, Banking, LIC-AAO, GIC-AM, CAPF, NET, JRF, and GATE, among others.

The duration of the course is one year and the last day for registration is December 20, 2024.



The initiative is in keeping with Gauhati University’s commitment to empowering the youth of Assam and the Northeast region with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in highly competitive fields.

GUICE will provide a robust platform for academic preparation, mentorship, and skill-building.



“GUICE is a landmark step in fulfilling Gauhati University’s mission of not only fostering academic excellence but also ensuring our students are equipped to meet national and global challenges. Competitive examinations are gateways to transformative opportunities, and this initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing a generation of achievers who will contribute to the state’s and nation’s development,” said Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, vice chancellor of Gauhati University.



Prof Mahanta further said that there are 60 seats for the GU professional course for UPSC/APSC and 100 seats for GU foundation course for competitive exams.

Last date for registration is December 20, 2024 and there are a limited number of merit-cum-means scholarships and accommodation facility for the students who enrol themselves for GU Professional Course for UPSC/APSC Civil Services Examinations.

The fee for the course is Rs 35,000, payable in two installments.

As per Prof Mahanta, there is no provision for any scholarship for the students who opt for GU foundation course for competitive examinations but preference will be given to GU students pursuing regular UG, PG and PhD courses.

“There is accommodation for a limited number of candidates. The fee is Rs 20,000, payable in three instalments,” he informed.



Prof Mahanta said that SC, ST and non-creamy layer OBC candidates would be enrolled in both the courses as per the quota norm.

“GUICE offers students a comprehensive curriculum delivered by experienced faculty and subject matter experts. The initiative also includes regular mock tests, workshops, career counseling, and access to an extensive repository of resources. Special focus will be placed on guiding students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunity,” the vice chancellor concluded.