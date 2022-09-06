Gunotsav 2022 Results Announced: 4,826 Schools Secure A+

Do not content with gyaan, strive for pragya: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: Teachers spread the light of knowledge in society through the disciples, said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the 61st Teachers’ Day celebration here on Monday, the chief minister spoke on the role of sikhshagurus (teachers) in spreading the light of knowledge in the society through their pupils and disciples.

Stating that any learning, irrespective of the duration and the intensity, is incomplete without the guidance of a guru, the chief minister termed the teacher a path-pradarshak (the one who guides towards the right direction).

Stating that education isn’t a watertight compartment, the chief minister further appealed to all to not be content with gyaan (knowledge) alone but strive for pragya (wisdom) which he termed the highest state of learning. “In achieving this, the guidance from a guru is indispensable,” the chief minister added.

Terming education the most valuable wealth, Sarma said that a man cannot be said to be a complete man without being adorned by it. He appealed to the teachers to reach out to those in need of their margdarshan so as to lead a meaningful, knowledgeable life.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the National Education Policy 2020, CM Sarma exuded confidence it would prove decisive in building the India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision in days to come. He added that the government of Assam has taken every step necessary for implementation of NEP 2020 in letter and spirit.

A salient feature of this year’s central Teachers’ Day celebration is the announcement of the Gunotsav 2022 results by the chief minister. As per the results, a total of 45,000-plus schools were evaluated during the Gunotsav festival by external evaluators. Of these, 4,826 schools received the highest grade, “A +”, while the number of schools securing “A” stood at 17,045.

The chief minister also handed over the “State Awards” to a total of 22 teachers teaching at secondary, upper primary and lower primary levels, selected for the year 2022.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu, speaking on the occasion, lauded the teaching community for the yeoman services they have been providing, terming them the backbone of the education system of the state. He further expressed his gratitude towards the chief minister for his guidance and advice which has led to marked changes in the educational system of Assam.

- Advertisement -

Monday’s event was also attended by Transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Education advisor to Government of Assam Noni Gopal Mahanta, commissioner & secretary of the Education Department MS Manivannan, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan mission director Dr Om Prakash, among others.