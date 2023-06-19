Guv attends closing ceremony of ABVP’s 75th Foundation Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 18: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the closing ceremony of the 75th Foundation Day celebrations of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Assam Pradesh, known as Amrit Mahotsav, at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. In his address, the Governor praised the citizens of India for their unwavering dedication and contribution to the nation’s growth throughout history. He highlighted the important role played by individuals such as Rana Pratap, Lachit Borphukan, Mahatma Gandhi, and Veer Savarkar in shaping India.

The Governor acknowledged ABVP as the oldest student union in the nation and recognised its instrumental role in shaping the destiny of India. He commended ABVP for promoting unity and working towards causes such as education for all, combating corruption, and eradicating poverty. The Governor also mentioned ABVP’s student exchange program as a testament to its commitment to fostering unity and diversity in the country.

Furthermore, the Governor emphasised ABVP’s contributions to nation building and its significant role in shaping the academic landscape of the country. He encouraged ABVP to focus on the upliftment of students and the underprivileged to address the challenges of the present time.

The closing ceremony was attended by notable figures such as Sunil Ambekar, Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Ashish Chauhan, national organising secretary of ABVP, Robin Kakoti, state president of ABVP, Seemanta Kumar Baishya, state secretary of ABVP, and other dignitaries.