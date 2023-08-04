Guv chairs meeting with higher education officials

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria held a significant meeting with officials from the Higher Education department, accompanied by Prof Mihir Kanti Choudhury, the advisor to chancellor’s secretariat, to review the progress of National Education Policy (NEP) implementation. The meeting took place at the conference hall of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, Governor Kataria accentuated the need for higher education institutions to effectively implement the provisions outlined in the NEP 2020. He urged the department to sensitise the faculty and management members responsible for implementing the NEP in their respective institutions. The Governor also appreciated the introduction of the Samarth portal and suggested that examination results and student attendance records should be made accessible on the portal to ensure transparency.

Addressing the issue of low Gross Enrollment Ratio of women, Governor Kataria encouraged open universities to take the lead in enrolling more female students. He suggested that district-level collaborations with P&RD and SHG should focus on result-oriented activities to inspire women to pursue higher education.

In line with UGC guidelines, the Governor stressed the importance of incorporating the essence of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in the curriculum during the 1st to 4th semesters.

The meeting was attended by commissioner and secretary to the Governor, SS Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary of Higher Education, Narayan Konwar, secretary of Higher Education, Banashree Nath, additional secretary of chancellors’ secretariat, Kabita Deka, director of Directorate of Higher Education, Dharma Kanta Mili, and director of Directorate of Technical Education, Dhrubajyoti Borah, along with other officials from Raj Bhavan and the Higher Education department.