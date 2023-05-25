Guv Kataria gives clarion call to doctors; lauds SMC&H authority



GUWAHATI, May 24: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, on Wednesday, stressed on the necessity of good behaviour by doctors with patients and advised medicos to have nice demeanour with patients.

“Well-mannered behaviour by doctors with patients is a vital step for the latter’s good medical treatment,” Governor Kataria said.

Speaking at a felicitation programme, organised by the Silchar Medical College and Hospital authority which was held at the auditorium hall of SMC&H on Wednesday morning, the Governor said, “It is important that doctors behave nicely with patients as good behaviour by doctors helps in the treatment of patients immensely. Doctors need to realise that they have become doctors because of people’s contributions and it is their responsibility to treat patients with utmost care and they should always extend their helping hand towards the treatment of the people.”

The Governor appreciated SMCH doctors, para-medical staff, nurses, cleaning staff for their relentless efforts for fighting against Covid-19 and treating the patients during the pandemic period. He also lauded the government’s efforts for vaccination of 130 crore people of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, minister for Excise, Fisheries & Transport Parimal Suklabaidya said, “The healthcare industry in India/Assam has witnessed remarkable growth and development since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2016. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should be credited equally for this.”

He said that CM Sarma had announced the SMCH would be upgraded into a super speciality hospital and that steps are being taken regarding the project. “Established over 50 years ago, SMCH caters to patients from Barak Valley along with the neighbouring states of Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur,” he said while praising the SMCH authorities for its tireless efforts in tackling the pandemic.

While talking at the event, Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy said that SMC&H was established in the year 1968 and mentioned about the role played by the students towards getting registration and recognition of the medical college.

He said that at that time Assam had only 3 medical colleges, in 1947 Dibrugarh Medical College, in the year 1962 Guwahati Medical College and in 1968 Silchar Medical College & Hospital were established.

Emphasising on the government’s policies regarding health care, Dr Roy stated that Assam government is planning to establish 12 more medical colleges in 30 districts of Assam, 12 medical colleges were already made operational, another 12 colleges are in the process of construction with the special efforts of the state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Dr Roy also highlighted the facilities, amenities and the facilities available in Silchar Medical College & Hospital which include 1000 beds and 300 ICU bed capacity including NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) with 150 ventilators, 20,000 lit of oxygen capacity of 3 tanks and 6 oxygen plants. He expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts and contribution towards fighting Covid-19.

Earlier, principal of SMC &H, Dr Bhaskar Gupta gave the welcome speech.

Later, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the newly constructed Cancer Hospital at SMC&H, and inspected the ongoing construction work and took stock of the situation.

The program was also attended by the Cachar deputy commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha and other officials, stated a press release.

