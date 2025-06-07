Arunachal Governor extends Id-ul Zuha greetings

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 6: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh KT Parnaik has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the State, especially to the Muslim community, on the sacred occasion of Id-ul-Zuha. He expressed his hope that the festival will continue to strengthen our composite society.

- Advertisement -

In his message, the Governor said that Id-ul-Zuha, also known as Bakrid, is a festival that symbolizes sacrifice, faith, and compassion. It reminds us of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering trust in the Almighty and inspires us to uphold the values of selflessness and devotion. I am sanguine that this significant celebration will continue to strengthen the bonds of our shared humanity, foster mutual respect among all communities, and enrich the spirit of our diverse and inclusive society, he said.

May Id-ul-Zuha bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to every home, and strengthen the social fabric of our great Nation, the Governor wished in his message.