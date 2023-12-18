Guv Kataria graces platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court Bar Association

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria honoured the Platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association at the Gauhati High Court (old campus premises) in the city on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor praised the Gauhati High Court Bar Association as a pillar supporting the legal system. He acknowledged the association for producing lawyers who have not only excelled in the judicial system but have also significantly contributed to a wide range of legal discussions and services for the people. The services rendered by the Gauhati High Court Bar Association play a crucial role in upholding law and order within society, offering protection against the violation of individual rights and ensuring appropriate consequences for wrongdoers.

Highlighting the importance of the association’s services, Governor Kataria accentuated its role in providing legal rights to people from all sections of society. He noted that the association acts as a deterrent, discouraging potential criminals and promoting a sense of accountability and responsibility. The Governor stated, “The anniversary is not just about looking back—it’s a celebration of the commitment to justice, equality, and the rule of law. The senior advocates we honoured haven’t just upheld these principles; they’ve strengthened them with examples and determination.”

The Governor urged the legal community to prioritise justice for the underprivileged, emphasising that the Gauhati High Court Bar Association should focus on providing legal services to the weak and underprivileged.

The event was graced by the presence of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice Ujjwal Bhuiyan, Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice Lanusungkum Jamir, Chief Justice (Acting) of Gauhati High Court, president and senior advocate of Gauhati High Court Bar Association Mrinal Kumar Chaudhary, Judges of Gauhati High Court, and various other dignitaries.