Lone Bodo teacher training institute in Assam completes 75 years

Celebration marks the glorious journey of ‘Basic Training
Centre’ in Korajhar with fanfare
KOKRAHAR, Sep 16: The celebration of platinum jubilee of
Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre has begun from Saturday at
Basic Training Centre complex in Kokrajhar.
Notably, the Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre is regarded as a
premier educational institution in Kokrajhar as well lower
Assam districts which was established in 1948 which is the only
Bodo medium teacher training institute in the entire state, and
accordingly this year people celebrated the platinum jubilee to
mark the glorious 75 years of journey in service of educational
upliftment.
The closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebration would
be held in December.
As part of the programme scheduled of inaugural ceremony of
the platinum jubilee, MLA of Kokrajhar East LAC, Lawrence
Islary laid the foundation stone to construct memorial tomb of
the platinum jubilee celebration.
Earlier, principal of Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre,Swmdwn
Brahma hoisted flag to mark the platinum jubilee celebration.
A sapling plantation drive was also carried out in connection to
the observation of Amrith Brikya Andolan mission of the
government.
An open discussion on the platinum jubilee celebration of Basic
Training Centre was held with Pratibha Brahma, chairperson of
the reception committee of the platinum jubilee celebration in
the chair.
Assam cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MLA Lawrence
Islary graced the occasion as guests.
Minister Brahma has extended his greetings to all the staff of
the Basic Training Centre and reception committee members
for organising the platinum jubilee celebration to recall glorious
75 years of journey in the field of educational training services
amongst the teaching fraternities.
He said that the Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre is currently the
only Bodo medium teacher training institution in the entire
state. He said that the Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre has
paved the way in imparting training and knowledge amongst
the teaching fraternities since its inception across the region.
”It is a delightful moment to attend the inaugural ceremony of
platinum jubilee celebration of Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre
in Kokrajhar, which was established in 1948, which is currently
the only Bodo medium teacher training institute in the entire
state. I do express my gratitude for its continued success in the
future,”Brahma added.
MLA Lawrence Islary said that the platinum jubilee celebration
began with a colourful programme that witnessed a deep
discussion on social integration of the society.
Among others, retired principal of Basic Training Centre,
Kokrajhar Ajay Kumar Brahma, retired teacher Kiran Sharma,
Golokganj Basic Training Centre principal Charan Daimary,
BEEO Kokrajhar Pradeep Kumar Goyary, Dotma BEEO, Swmdwn
Narzary were prominent attendees in the event.