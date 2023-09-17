Lone Bodo teacher training institute in Assam completes 75 years

Celebration marks the glorious journey of ‘Basic Training

Centre’ in Korajhar with fanfare

KOKRAHAR, Sep 16: The celebration of platinum jubilee of

Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre has begun from Saturday at

Basic Training Centre complex in Kokrajhar.

Notably, the Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre is regarded as a

premier educational institution in Kokrajhar as well lower

Assam districts which was established in 1948 which is the only

Bodo medium teacher training institute in the entire state, and

accordingly this year people celebrated the platinum jubilee to

mark the glorious 75 years of journey in service of educational

upliftment.

The closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebration would

be held in December.

As part of the programme scheduled of inaugural ceremony of

the platinum jubilee, MLA of Kokrajhar East LAC, Lawrence

Islary laid the foundation stone to construct memorial tomb of

the platinum jubilee celebration.

Earlier, principal of Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre,Swmdwn

Brahma hoisted flag to mark the platinum jubilee celebration.

A sapling plantation drive was also carried out in connection to

the observation of Amrith Brikya Andolan mission of the

government.

An open discussion on the platinum jubilee celebration of Basic

Training Centre was held with Pratibha Brahma, chairperson of

the reception committee of the platinum jubilee celebration in

the chair.

Assam cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MLA Lawrence

Islary graced the occasion as guests.

Minister Brahma has extended his greetings to all the staff of

the Basic Training Centre and reception committee members

for organising the platinum jubilee celebration to recall glorious

75 years of journey in the field of educational training services

amongst the teaching fraternities.

He said that the Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre is currently the

only Bodo medium teacher training institution in the entire

state. He said that the Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre has

paved the way in imparting training and knowledge amongst

the teaching fraternities since its inception across the region.

”It is a delightful moment to attend the inaugural ceremony of

platinum jubilee celebration of Kokrajhar Basic Training Centre

in Kokrajhar, which was established in 1948, which is currently

the only Bodo medium teacher training institute in the entire

state. I do express my gratitude for its continued success in the

future,”Brahma added.

MLA Lawrence Islary said that the platinum jubilee celebration

began with a colourful programme that witnessed a deep

discussion on social integration of the society.

Among others, retired principal of Basic Training Centre,

Kokrajhar Ajay Kumar Brahma, retired teacher Kiran Sharma,

Golokganj Basic Training Centre principal Charan Daimary,

BEEO Kokrajhar Pradeep Kumar Goyary, Dotma BEEO, Swmdwn

Narzary were prominent attendees in the event.