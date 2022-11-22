Guv Mukhi calls upon credit lenders to provide support for growth of agriculture & farming community

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 21: Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said, “For making Indian economy, a 5 trillion-dollar economy true to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other sectors we have to focus on agriculture and its allied sectors,” this was the observation of Governor Prof Mukhi while inaugurating the ‘State Credit Seminar’ organised by NABARD, Assam Regional Office in a city hotel here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Prof Mukhi said, “Indian economy, in which the services sector is one of the dominant sectors, still depends on agriculture and allied sectors, which provide the stability and acceleration of growth to the economy. Agriculture credit and timely availability of quality farm inputs at affordable rates are the keys to efficient performance of the agrarian sector. Since, large section of the country’s population are dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, providing them with a robust rural banking and financial sector are crucial for their welfare. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plays an indispensable role in this regard.”

Prof Mukhi also said that intensification of food crop cultivation and mixed crop cultivation and multi season cropping should be promoted. Crop diversification by state government funded schemes like – Assam Millets Mission, Assam Fodder Mission, Natural Farming and introduction of modern technology like tissue culture, etc., will help transform the agriculture sector. Soil testing and soil card should be mandatory like Aadhaar for all plots of farm lands. Saturation coverage of crop insurance should be done on a priority basis. Adequate quantities in supply of quality farm inputs (seeds, fertilisers, pesticides) to the farmer will define the success of the missions undertaken by the government.

The Governor also said that the Prime Minister’s vision to realise the true potential of Ashtalakshmi would only be realised if NABARD and all the banking fraternity focus on the potentials of north-eastern region and the priorities as highlighted by the flagship programmes of the government of India and government of Assam. The flagship schemes of the government of India in the rural areas especially farming sector namely, Grameen Bhandaran Yojana (i.e. Rural Godown Scheme), PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (i.e. Agriculture Irrigation Mission), PM Fasal Bima Yojana (i.e. on Crop Insurance), PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Farmer’s Tribute Fund), Livestock Insurance Scheme and National Action Plan on Climate Change are some of the most notable in this regard.

Prof Mukhi also requested the stakeholders to relentlessly pursue the goal of increasing the ground level credit flow and urge the banks and financial institutions in Assam to extend utmost support and cooperation in achieving the dream of putting Assam in the forefront, not only in the north-eastern region, but also across the country.

Finance minister, Ajanta Neog in her address complimented NABARD for organising the ‘State Credit Seminar’.

Chief general manager Naveen Dhingra, commissioner and secretary finance Manish Thakur, regional director RBI Sanjeev Singha along with a host of other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.