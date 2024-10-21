28 C
Guv pays tribute to Assam's fallen heroes on Police Commemoration Day

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: On the solemn occasion of Police Commemoration Day, the Governor of Assam Laxman Prasad Acharya paid tribute to the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, the Chief Secretary to the State Government announced on Monday.

The ceremony, held at Kahilipara, was marked by a moving commemoration parade in honor of Assam’s fallen heroes.

The Governor, along with other dignitaries, also paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

In a touching gesture, the Assam Chief Secretary in a post on the micro-blogging platform X, expressed deep respect for the dedication of these police officers.

“On this solemn #PoliceCommemorationDay, I pay my heartfelt tributes to the brave police personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” the post read.

During the ceremony, the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, read out the names of police personnel who lost their lives between September 1, 2023, and August 31, 2024, underscoring their immense contribution to the state’s safety and security.

Additionally, the Governor and other officials highlighted the significance of remembering the sacrifices of the police force, expressing collective gratitude for their unwavering commitment to upholding law and order.

