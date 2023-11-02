Guwahati Airport Sets Record With Highest Passenger Footfall This Fiscal Year

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: In a remarkable achievement, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) has recorded the highest number of passenger footfalls during this fiscal year, reaffirming its status as a major hub for travelers, said an official statement on Wednesday.

“The number of passengers increased significantly in October and the total number of passengers in this month was 508,025, which was 461,649 in October 22. At the same time, the number of aircraft is also increased. Total scheduled flights in October were 3,706, which was 3,640 in 2022,” the statement added.

In addition, on 21st October, Guwahati Airport handled 18175 passengers (departing passengers – 9259 and arriving passengers – 8916) which is the highest number in this financial year.

The new flights to be operated in the winter schedule are- Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Kochi and Varanasi.

- Advertisement -

Besides Sigapore and Paro, international flights will be operated to Bangkok from Guwahati airport on December.

The new airport operator, GIAL expects more number of passengers and flights during the winter season. In this context, Chief Airport Officer, Utpal Baruah said, “Air connectivity is the most reliable and convenient mode of transportation from the NE and therefore it is not surprising to see double digit growth. The most encouraging is to see the growth of tourists to this region and interest of other countries in the perishable products of the Northeast. Traffic will increase further”.

As per the statement, Guwahati airport is ready for the winter schedule from 29 October 2023 to 31 March 2024 and there are five new domestic connectivities and One international connectivity is scheduled for the winter season.