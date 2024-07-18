35 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Police recover stolen ring, seize 41.6 gm gold; 5 thieves arrested

The arrested persons have been identified as Sun Kumar Das (44) from Satgaon, Lalchand Ali (30) from Barpeta, Akbar Ali Molik (27) from Nalbari, Nirmal Mandal (43) from Fatasil Ambati, and Jiban Karmakar (43) from Jalukbari.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 18: The city police on Thursday announced that an EGPD team operating out of Bhagaduttapur OP within Dispur PS successfully resolved a reported theft case and recovered a stolen ring. The officials apprehended five thieves and receivers, and seized a total of 41.6 grams of gold.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sun Kumar Das (44) from Satgaon, Lalchand Ali (30) from Barpeta, Akbar Ali Molik (27) from Nalbari, Nirmal Mandal (43) from Fatasil Ambati, and Jiban Karmakar (43) from Jalukbari.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Bhagaduttapur OP of Dispur PS solved the reported case of theft & busted a ring by arresting 5 thieves & recievers – Sun Kumar Das (44) of Satgaon, Lalchand Ali (30) of Barpeta, Akbar Ali Molik (27) of Nalbari, Nirmal Mandal (43) of Fatasil Ambati and Jiban Karmakar (43) of Jalukbari. 41.6 gms of Gold recovered.”

- Advertisement -

Oo

As per reports, the gold was stolen by thieves and transferred to Akbar Ali of Nalbari. Meanwhile, with the assistance of Jiban Karmakar, the gold was melted down.

Subsequently, it was sold to Nirmal Mandal for ₹2.83 lakhs. All the individuals involved are now in judicial custody.

“Thieves stole the gold and passed it onto Akbar Ali of Nalbari, who melted it with the help of Jiban Karmakar. It was then sold to Nirmal Mandal for ₹2.83 lakhs. All the accused are in Judicial Custody”, the city police further added.

Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati Traffic Police helps specially-abled person cross bridge, earns praise from...

The Hills Times -
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes