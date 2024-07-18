Guwahati Police recover stolen ring, seize 41.6 gm gold; 5 thieves arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 18: The city police on Thursday announced that an EGPD team operating out of Bhagaduttapur OP within Dispur PS successfully resolved a reported theft case and recovered a stolen ring. The officials apprehended five thieves and receivers, and seized a total of 41.6 grams of gold.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sun Kumar Das (44) from Satgaon, Lalchand Ali (30) from Barpeta, Akbar Ali Molik (27) from Nalbari, Nirmal Mandal (43) from Fatasil Ambati, and Jiban Karmakar (43) from Jalukbari.

Thieves stole the gold and passed it onto Akbar Ali of Nalbari, who melted it with the help of Jiban Karmakar. It was then sold to Nirmal Mandal for ₹2.83 lakhs. All the accused are in Judicial Custody.



Subsequently, it was sold to Nirmal Mandal for ₹2.83 lakhs. All the individuals involved are now in judicial custody.

