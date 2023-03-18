Guwahati Police Releases Two Abducted Minors From Bihar

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 18: Two boys hailing from Guwahati who was recently abducted, were rescued from Bihar on Saturday morning. Guwahati police had cooperated with Bihar police and released the two minor boys from the Vaishali district in Bihar.

Presently they are being kept at Mohua PS in the district and are waiting for further formalities to be carried out back to Guwahati. No arrests have been reported yet in view of the kidnapping incident.

As per reports, the two minor boys Thursday night were kidnapped from their residence in the city’s Tetelia area while they were playing in the front yard.

The two boys who are four and nine years old respectively were abducted by miscreants who had appeared in a white Wagon R car at around 8 pm on the same night.

Local police later arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident and conducted an investigation into the matter. The abducted minors have been identified as Bibek Kumar and Ajit Kumar.

Meanwhile, the minor boys’ family members have named two persons from Bihar, Rahul, and Sajan, who might have been involved in the kidnapping.