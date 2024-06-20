24.7 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 20, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Refinery donates health equipment

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 19: As part of the Aspirational District Programme, Guwahati Refinery has handed over a series of healthcare support systems to Assam’s Darrang district, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior official of Guwahati Refinery said as part of its various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assistance to Darrang district, two ambulances and one anaesthesia workstation with ISO vaporizer were handed over to the district administration on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The two ambulances will be used by Kharupetia and Sipajhar community health centres, whereas the anaesthesia workstation was given to Mangaldai Civil Hospital.

Thanking Guwahati Refinery for the assistance, Darrang District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey said the ambulances and anaesthesia workstation will provide much needed healthcare to the needy.

Darrang was adopted by Guwahati Refinery as an aspirational district under the Aspirational District Programme of the Centre in 2018. (PTI)

8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland DIPR allots multi-media mobile vehicles to PROs

The Hills Times -
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance