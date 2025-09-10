Meghalaya facing 67,500 job deficit in govt sector: CM

SHILLONG, Sept 9: Meghalaya is facing a deficit of about 67,500 jobs in the government sector, prompting the administration to chalk out a plan to address the challenge, the assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that around 70,000 youth become eligible to join the workforce every year, but the government can provide only 2,000-2,500 jobs annually.

“There is a deficit of around 67,500 jobs in the government sector, which is why the government is coming up with a holistic plan to cater to the 70,000 youth eligible to join the workforce,” Sangma said.

He said that around 7,000 vacancies in government departments are under recruitment.

As part of the larger strategy, Sangma said a career counselling programme is being implemented to provide guidance and support to youth in 25 identified domains, including defence services, banking and engineering.

The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) will act as the nodal agency and run the programme through 34 counselling centres across the state, where trained advisers will assist young people.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma welcomed the initiative but stressed “handholding” of aspirants preparing for jobs in the defence sector.

Responding to that, the chief minister said that the programme has been designed to meet these requirements.

The CM further said that the government has mapped out job opportunities under its ‘Vision 2030’, identifying the types of employment expected in each sector and the investments needed to create them.

According to him, the tourism sector alone is projected to generate 54,000 jobs over the coming years, supported by growth in the hospitality industry and demand for drivers and support staff.

“The government has broken down job requirements in every department and partnered with MSSDS to provide career counselling, with a roadmap of employment opportunities for the next 10 years,” he said. (PTI)