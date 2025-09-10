27.1 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 11, 2025
type here...

Nagaland teachers’ agitation enters second day

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, Sept 9: The indefinite stir of the Nagaland RMSA-2016 Teachers Association (NRMSATA-2016) entered the second day on Tuesday as the agitators continued their sit-in demanding that the government resolve their pending service-related issues.

The agitation, which began on Monday, has seen the participation of a large number of teachers from 133 government schools across the state.

- Advertisement -

The protesting teachers have raised several key demands, including regularisation of service, release of pending salaries, issuance of proper appointment letters, and clarification on service conditions.

Related Posts:

They accused the state government of prolonged neglect and non-fulfilment of their demands.

The association has warned of escalating their stir to a hunger strike if the agitators do not receive a positive response.

Meanwhile, NRMSATA-2016 president Imlitemjen Imchen told PTI that the education department had on Monday sent a letter to them, requesting them to call off their agitation.

- Advertisement -

However, Imchen said that the association has not accepted the request, and reaffirmed that the sit-in would continue till their demands were met.

The agitation disrupted regular classroom activities in several schools.

This is the second phase of the agitation by the teachers, who had undertaken a pen-down strike on August 25. (PTI)

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Joint Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal Reviews Agricultural Schemes, Visits Amlighat Banana...

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom 8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway