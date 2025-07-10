Guwahati Couple’s Live-In Relationship Turns Fatal in Kahilipara

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 10: What began as a love story ended in heartbreak and tragedy in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area, shocking an entire neighborhood. A young couple living together in Kalyani Nagar met a grim fate on Thursday morning, highlighting the emotional turmoil behind closed doors.

The victim, Navjyoti Talukdar, was reportedly found dead after allegedly committing suicide, while his live-in partner Sushmita Das was admitted to a hospital in a critical state after allegedly trying to end her life. Sources close to the case revealed the couple had been living together for nearly a year.

Police officials and neighbors confirmed that relations between the two were deteriorating in the past few months. Routinely occurring arguments and constant emotional stress had become a way of life for them. On the day of the tragedy, things took a fatal turn. Navjyoti is said to have locked Sushmita in one of the rooms before taking his own life. In a fit of desperation, Sushmita was able to raise an alarm and then tried to commit suicide by cutting her wrist.

The police reached the house shortly after getting the distress call and found Navjyoti already dead. His corpse was taken for post-mortem. Sushmita was taken immediately to Hayat Hospital, where she continues to be in critical condition.

In initial interrogation in the hospital, Sushmita is said to have admitted that things had been tense between them for some time. Frequent quarrels and increasing emotional stress had taken a heavy toll on their mental health.

An exhaustive probe into the incident has been initiated by the authorities to ascertain the sequence of events and reasons behind it. Meanwhile, it was disclosed that Sushmita works at a satellite news channel in Guwahati.