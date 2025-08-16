30.8 C
Guwahati Traffic Police to Resume White Uniform from August 16

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 16: In a bid to enhance operational efficiency, ensure uniformity across the state, and restore a distinct identity for traffic personnel, the Guwahati Traffic Police will return to the traditional white uniform from August 16, 2025.

Officials said the decision was taken after a comprehensive review of functional requirements, field conditions, and feedback from stakeholders, including police personnel, road safety experts, and the public.

The white uniform, long associated with Guwahati’s traffic management, has been regarded as a symbol of visibility, approachability, and professionalism. Authorities added that the change reflects the Traffic Police’s commitment to upholding high standards of service and discipline on city roads.

Citizens have been urged to extend full cooperation to traffic personnel as the city continues its efforts to improve road safety, reduce congestion, and promote orderly traffic movement.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Guwahati Police have issued a directive banning all types of processions, rallies, runs, marathons, and walkathons within the city limits with immediate effect.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, points out that such events often lead to severe traffic disruptions, delay emergency services, and pose risks to public safety. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Imdad Ali, who promulgated the order, said the measure was essential to manage road usage efficiently and ensure uninterrupted commutes for citizens.

