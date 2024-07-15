Haflong interactive session deliberates on 125th Amendment Bill 2019

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 14: An interactive session on the Sixth Schedule and the proposed 125th Amendment Bill 2019 of the Constitution was held at the District Library Auditorium Hall in Haflong on Sunday. The meeting aimed to gather suggestions and views regarding the clauses and points to be amended.

Chief executive member Debolal Gorlosa was present, along with other executive members and MACs of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC). Members from various apex bodies, student organisations, conscious citizens, and social organisations also attended.

This meeting addressed the speculations and doubts among the citizens of Dima Hasao about the potential abatement of power and functions of the Council Autonomy. The proposed 125th Amendment Bill of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India is derived from the MoS signed between the surrendered militant group, central, and state government in 2012.

Welcoming all attendees, MAC Dhriti Thaosen briefed them about the proposed bill before the preparation of the final report. Chairman of NCHAC Mohit Hojai discussed in detail the points and clauses proposed for amendment in parliament, considering the terms signed in the MoS. He informed that the passing of the bill would empower the council, but emphasised that suggestions and queries from concerned people are essential before the amendment. He also informed the attendees that the council has constituted a sub-committee to handle matters related to the bill.

Opinions and queries were welcomed from the attendees, including bureaucrats, retired officers, NGOs, apex bodies, mauzadars, gaonburhas, and others. Some raised speculations on the conduct of elections through the amendment points suggested, while others recommended that traditional village councils be imparted rather than just village councils. Discussions were made regarding points raised at the meeting about changes in Article 280 during the session. Speculations on land rights, traditional practices, and customs of the hill tribes were also discussed.

The meeting concluded with a speech from chief executive member Debolal Gorlosa, stressing the crucial phase for the people of Dima Hasao and the need for unity for the good of the district. He requested that people not take this matter for their own vested interests as it would affect the district as a whole. A suggestion form was handed over to all attendees, which may be filled and submitted to the council within the next two days.