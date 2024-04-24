35 C
Hanuman Mahotsav concludes in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 23: The Matri Shakti in association with the People of Demow Dehajan celebrated the Sri Sri Hanuman Janmotsav at the Sri Sri Chalasar Hanuman Mandir situated in Demow .

Various religious rituals were organized during the three-day celebrations that began on April 21 and concluded on Tuesday. The prasad was also distributed among devotees on the concluding day of the celebrations.

Popular artistes performed Bhajan and the Matri Shakti Committee performed Diha Naam on Tuesdayevening. On the other hand, Sri Sri Hanuman Jayanti Mahotsav was also organized in Demow Bibah Bhawan premises from Monday for two days. Various religious rituals were organized during these two days. Devotees also took out a colourful cultural procession in Demow on the occasion.

 

 

