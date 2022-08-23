Health awareness meeting organised

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Aug 22: Under the patronage of Swargadew Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital situated in Rajabari near Demow and in association with Demow Press Club, a health awareness camp was organised in the auditorium of Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School on Saturday.

On behalf of Swargadew Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital, Supriya Das, Dr Anindya Ghtak, gynaecologist; Pranami Konwar, Rashmi Priya Gogoi, both nurses counselled the students of Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School about various ways to take care of their health.

Ajay Kumar Gogoi, president of Demow Press Club; Biren Barua, principal of Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School also advised the students regarding health. In the programme, health staff of Swargadew Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital, members of Demow Press Club, staff and students of Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School along with other dignitaries were present.