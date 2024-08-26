26 C
Hemant Soren should resign for failing to fulfil promises made to people: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
RANCHI, Aug 25: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday demanded the resignation of his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren for “failing” to fulfil promises made to people during the 2019 assembly elections.

The Jharkhand government has “failed on all fronts”, including checking infiltration, Sarma alleged.

“Your (Hemant Soren’s) father Shibu Soren is an acclaimed national-level leader unlike mine… Time has come for you to resign and quit politics for failing to fulfil promises made to youths during elections,” he said.

Sarma also criticised the JMM-led coalition for filing FIRs against around 12,000 unidentified people, including BJP leaders under “non-bailable sections” during a recent BJYM rally in Ranchi. Police also used tear gas shells and water cannons, and fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

“This atrocity is unheard of in independent India… I have dealt with the ULFA, but not seen something like this. I will write to the Election Commission to remove the DGP from the post, as polls cannot be held in the state under such an officer… The FIRs against 12,000 youths is to blackmail workers,” Sarma claimed.

“I challenge the DGP to give us names of the 12,000 people, or else we will move the court of law… It is a democracy and we have the right to protest,” he said.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due this year. (PTI).

