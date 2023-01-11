15 C
Heroin recovered

Assam
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

BOKAJAN, Jan 10: In yet another successful operation against drug trafficking, the police in Karbi Anglong recovered heroin weighing 363.17 grams under Khatkhati police station on Tuesday.

A car bearing registration number AS 01 AA 3848 coming from Dimapur was stopped and checked by the police on NH 39 near Durga Mandir under Khatkhati police station.

Upon searching the vehicle, 28 soap cases filled with heroin were recovered by the police personnel.

In this connection, one Sabir Ahamed (32) was arrested.

According to initial reports, the contraband is worth Rs 2 crore in the market.

The entire operation was led by SDPO of Bokajan, APS, John Das.

