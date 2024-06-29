25.9 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 29, 2024
type here...

Heroin valued at Rs 19 crore seized in state, six held

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 28: Heroin worth over Rs 19 crore was seized and six people were arrested in three separate operations in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Acting on specific information, the police conducted a special operation at Digharkhal Toll Gate in Cachar district and seized 1.881 kgs of heroin, the CM said in a post on ‘X’.

- Advertisement -

The police also apprehended three persons in this connection.

The value of the seized heroin was estimated at Rs 9.5 crore in the international market.

In another incident in the same district, the police conducted a special operation and recovered 561 gms of heroin, valued at Rs 3 crore, and apprehended two persons in this connection.

The police also intercepted a vehicle at Borpathar in Karbi Anglon district, recovered 1.005 kg heroin worth Rs 7 crore, and apprehended one person.

- Advertisement -

Sarma congratulated the police personnel for the successful operations. (PTI)

8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel
Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Work on Kamakhya Access Corridor to begin only after IITG clearance:...

The Hills Times -
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India 7 Famous Street Food Of South India Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel