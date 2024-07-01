27 C
Governor Kataria reviews Tezpur University’s academic trajectory

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 30: To assess the academic progress of Tezpur University (TU), Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam and Chancellor of TU, visited the university campus. Governor Kataria, who arrived on Saturday, held a meeting with Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of TU, on Sunday. Later, he engaged in interactive sessions with statutory officers of the university, students, faculty members, deans, and heads of departments. Governor Kataria also addressed state government teachers currently undergoing the Science Teachers Training program at the university.

Addressing the teachers at the KBR auditorium of the university, the Governor emphasised that teaching is the noblest profession, drawing references from Indian philosophy. He cited the example of Lord Krishna and Sudama studying together in a Gurukula, underscoring that India traditionally had no class divisions, which he attributed to a colonial mindset. Governor Kataria urged teachers to empower weaker students, emphasising their duty in this regard.

Welcoming Governor Kataria to the TU campus, vice chancellor Prof Singh expressed confidence that his visit would uplift the spirit of TU’s academic community.

During the interactive session, students, faculty members, and academic heads had the opportunity to discuss concerns and suggestions directly with the Governor. Topics included initiatives to bridge academia-industry gaps, increased research opportunities, updated infrastructure, funding, research grants, and university collaborations. Governor Kataria assured the TU community that their feedback would be seriously considered, with efforts made to address their concerns.

