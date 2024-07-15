29 C
Heroin worth Rs 17.5 crore seized in Assam

GUWAHATI, July 14: Heroin worth nearly Rs 17.5 crore has been seized from different parts of Assam and four peddlers have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami, in a statement, said that 1.732 kg of heroin has been seized from two different places in Golaghat district.

Acting on a tip-off, a Special Task Force team conducted a raid at a house in Rajaphukuri area under the jurisdiction of Uriamghat police station on Sunday, he said.

A soap box containing 13 gm of heroin was seized and two persons were arrested from the house, Goswami said.

“During spot interrogation, the two apprehended persons revealed that more heroin was concealed in their sister’s house nearby, following which that house was also raided and 140 soap boxes containing 1.72 kg of heroin were seized,” he said.

The total weight of the heroin seized in the operation was around 1.73 kg, valued at around Rs 15 crore, he said.

In another incident, an STF team conducted a raid in Katahbari area of Guwahati and nabbed two peddlers on Saturday night, seizing around 308 gm of heroin from their possession, Goswami said, adding necessary legal measures are being initiated.

Another senior official said that the total value of the seized drugs in Guwahati will be around Rs 2.46 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) estimates. (With inputs from PTI)

