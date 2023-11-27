Himanta Biswa Sarma Allocates Rs 5 Crore For The Construction Of Dolamara’s Lokhiman Temple In Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: In a significant announcement on Sunday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed plans for the construction of a Lokhiman temple in Dolamara, Karbi Anglong as he announced Rs 5 crore for the construction of a Lokhiman temple in Karbi Anglong’s (KA) Dolamara area.

Sarma also visited Lokhimon Ashram at Dolamara in Karbi Anglong district where he attended a congregation meeting. Additionally, he paid a visit to the cemetery of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek the founder of Lokhimon faith and paid his rich tributes.

As per an official statement, the chief minister also unveiled a statue of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek at Dolamara and at the same time laid foundation for the third main temple of Lokhimon Ashram (Sok-Phe Ah Aklam).

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that Lokhimon faith is based on the tenets of reforms where its founder Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek spread the messages of non-violence, restraint, peace, friendship, faith, devotion and purity.

“The Lokhimon faith gives the path of nirvana,” he added.

The chief minister also said that every religion gives the path of liberation, adding, “Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek was not only a religious leader, he was also a social reformer who gave a path of self-discipline to the Karbi people”.

Sarma said that Engti preached the words of the almighty in lieu of animal sacrifice practiced in the Karbi society and spread Lokhimon dharma.

“Due to the teachings of the Guru Lakhan Engti there was new awakening in the Karbi society and blind faith and believes has been eradicated to a large extent. The public meeting held to propagate the teachings of Engti Hanse would lead the Karbi society towards empowerment,” he stated.

Commenting on the construction of temple, he said that once the construction of the temple is completed, the entire Dolamara area will be transformed into an important and beautiful tourist destination.

“The tourists who come to Kaziranga can also come to the area and cherish the scenic and spiritual beauty of the area. Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council would take all the ethnic communities on board for their socio-economic-cultural and academic development,” he avowed.

Earlier, the chief minister met the heir of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek, Lokhan Engti Hansek and offered his respects.

On the occasion, deputy speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly Dr. Nomal Momin, MLAs Darsing Ronghang, Bidyasing Engleng, Rupsing Teron, CEM KAAC Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, eminent social worker Baisistha Bujorbaruah and a host of other dignitaries were present.