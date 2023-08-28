Himanta Biswa Sarma Chairs DCs’ Conference To Review Progress

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a district commissioners’ conference at the Brahmaputra State Guest House in Kharghuli hills, Guwahati, on Sunday. The conference focused on reviewing the advancement of ongoing and upcoming policies, such as Amrit Brikkha Andolan, Khel Maharan, Assam Sanskritic Mahasangram, Orunodoi 2.0, National Food Security Act, and initiatives related to agricultural produce procurement from farmers.

In relation to the Amrit Brikkha Andolan (Mega Tree Plantation Drive), chief minister Sarma emphasised the importance of broad public participation. He instructed officials to ensure that the initiative sees mass involvement from the general public.

Regarding the forthcoming Khel Maharan and Assam Sanskritic Mahasangram, chief minister Sarma expressed confidence that these schemes would provide a powerful platform to unearth the hidden talents of the state. He encouraged the district commissioners to oversee the preparations for these initiatives and designate nodal officers within their respective districts.

The progress of new beneficiary additions under the National Food Security Act was assessed by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who directed the district commissioners to complete the process within a specific timeframe of 3-4 months.

Mission Basundhara 2.0’s developments were also discussed, with chief minister Sarma emphasising the need to prevent any administrative delays.

Assuring unwavering cooperation and support from his office, chief minister Sarma expressed his commitment to assisting district commissioners in fulfilling their official duties.

The conference was attended by revenue & disaster management minister Jogen Mohan, chief secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, and several other senior officials.