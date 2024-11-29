15 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 29, 2024
Himanta Biswa Sarma: CID to file chargesheet shortly   

Online trading scam: Victims question accused getting bail 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that no accused in the multi-crore online stock trading scam can walk out of the jail as there are several cases pending against them.

Due to the Central Bureau of India (CBI)’s inability to submit a chargesheet within 60 days of their detention, two of the main suspects in the multi-crore online stock trading scam, Bishal Phukan and Swapnanil Das, along with six other people, were granted bail in the Gauhati High Court a few days ago.

“There was a technical problem in the matter,” Sarma stated in response to the development.

 ”After an accused individual is arrested, the CBI typically prepares a chargesheet within 90 days; however, the Gauhati High Court noted that the chargesheet had to be filed within 60 days. A few accused individuals were granted bail by the court on this basis, but they are unable to leave the jail since the central investigation agency would appeal the bail decision to the highest court,” he added. 

“Moreover, there are several cases filed against the accused persons in the online trading scam and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been investigating them apart from the cases given under CBI,” he said.

The chief minister further said that the CID is going to file a chargesheet very soon.

Meanwhile, as the two key accused—Bishal Phukan and Swapnanil Das got bail as the investigation agency failed to submit a chargesheet, anger was witnessed among the investors who have been duped lakhs of rupees by the fraudsters.

On the condition of anonymity, a medical professional, who invested a handsome amount in the trading through Swapnanil Das’s company, said, “We thought that the investigation agency will punish the fraudsters and we may get back our money; however, now the chances are looking slim as the police and central probe agency failed to submit even a chargesheet within stipulated time.”

Another investor said, “Merely after two months of the arrest, the kingpins of the huge scam are walking out of the jail. This is unfortunate.”

