Himanta Biswa Sarma, DoNER Minister hold key meeting to boost state development

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced the outcome of a high-level review meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior officials from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the Assam government.

- Advertisement -

Describing the meeting as “very productive,” Sarma said the discussions were anchored around a new five-point development framework aimed at advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming the “Ashtalakshmi” states of the Northeast.

Key focus areas identified for Assam include boosting Muga silk production, expanding palm oil and agarwood cultivation, promoting diverse tourism prospects, and transforming border villages into vibrant economic hubs.

“Just concluded a very productive review meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia Ji and officials from @MDoNER_India and Team Assam. The Ministry is working on a 5 Point Framework to realise Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of transforming our Ashtalakshmi States,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The leaders also discussed strategies to enhance regional connectivity and streamline supply chains across the Northeast by increasing investments in infrastructure, power, and last-mile logistics.

- Advertisement -

“We also discussed on a roadmap to streamline supply chains in the North East through more investments in infrastructure, power and last mile linkages,” The chief minister added.