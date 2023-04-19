Himanta Biswa Sarma To Attend AGS 57th Sammelan Divas At Gorpal

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 18: The 57th Sammelan Divas of Assam Gorkha Sammelan (AGS), a pioneer and leading organisation of the Gorkhas of Assam organised by the central committee of AGS in association with the Biswanath, Gohpur and Sonitpur district committees of AGS in collaboration with the general public will be held with two-day programme on April 20 and 21 at Padma Singh Thapa Samannay Khetra, Gorpal on the southern part of Sootea.

- Advertisement -

The first day programme will begin with inauguration of the entrance, offices, flag hoisting, march past, swahid tarpan, smriti tarpan, plantation drive, delegates meeting and release of Gorpal Darpan, a souvenir, felicitation programme which will be followed by a cultural night.

The second day programme will begin with an exhibition of cultural shows by various indigenous races of Assam. An open session will be held with Krishna Bhujel, president of AGS in the chair which will be attended and addressed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, as chief guest along with Prem Singh Tamang (Gole), chief minister of Sikkim as special guest along with ministers of state cabinet including Pijush Hazarika, Keshab Mahanta, Ashok Singhal, Jayanta Malla Barua, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Bimal Bora etc. besides Tezpur HPC MP Pallab Lochan Das, Raju Bista, MP Darjeeling, Prem Tamang, chairman Gorkha Development Council, Arjun Chetry, president All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union along with other dignitaries. It is to be mentioned here that All India Gorkha League (AIGL) was constituted on May 15, 1943 at Darjeeling to unite the Gorkhas of India and make them aware about the ongoing freedom movement. Similarly, the Assam chapter of AIGL was constituted on December 31, 1946. With the passage of time and as per the demand of the hour Assam Gorkha Sammelan (AGS) was constituted in a three-day conference of the Assam chapter of AIGL held at Gorpal on April 8, 9 and 10, 1966.

Since then April 10 has been observed as Sammelan Divas by AGS. This time too, April 9 and 10 were finalised for observance of the special day. But due to some unavoidable organisational issue the schedule date has been postponed to April 20 and 21, informed Jagadish Khanal, one of chief secretaries (organisational) of AGS. Krishna Bhujel, president, Laxmi Sedai, chief secretary of AGS and the reception committee seeks all sorts of help and cooperation from the public.