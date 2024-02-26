Himanta unveils Pranab Baruah Kalakshetra in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 25: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rushed to Nagaon with a day-long program and participated in a series of events on Sunday, including inauguration ceremonies and laying foundation stones of various projects in and outside the small town.

- Advertisement -

CM Sarma first landed at Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium, where he inaugurated the newly constructed indoor stadium. Following this, he attended a program held at Pal Naam Than near Bebejia on the outskirts of the small town. On his way back to the town, he also laid the foundation stone of a concrete road under the RIDF scheme near Haibargaon Lakhinagar Chariali.

Following these events, CM Sarma attended the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed Pranab Baruah Kalakshetra in front of Nagaon Circuit House. While inaugurating the Pranab Baruah Kalakshetra, CM Sarma asserted that Pranab Baruah was the best Assamese oil painter and a modern individual deeply rooted in Indian traditions and heritage. Baruah alone created an artistic environment in the entire district and made it popular among the people. The Pranab Baruah Kalakshetra is a strong step to uphold the continuity of Indian traditions and heritage of art and paintings. Sulakshana Baruah Bhuyan, the daughter of Late Pranab Baruah, delivered the welcome address. During the program, Champak Barbora, a noted artist, illustrator, and retired cartoonist of Assam Tribune, was presented with the Pranab Baruah Silpi Award, which includes a memento, an appreciation letter, and Rs 25,000 in cash.

Jatin Das, a noted artist of the country, Jiten Hazarika, a noted journalist and Assamese storyteller, and Manoj Kumar Goswami, a noted sculptor, Biren Singha, were also present at the program and spoke on the works and sacrifices of late Pranab Baruah in the field of art and paintings of the state.

Following the inaugural session of Pranab Baruah Kalakshetra, CM Sarma also inaugurated an open theatre and food hut constructed nearby. Besides, he laid the foundation stone of the new building of Nagaon Circuit House and inaugurated the newly constructed concrete walking zone at Nagaon Nehrubali. He also addressed a public rally held at Nehrubali Field. Additionally, he attended the ceremonial inauguration of the newly constructed Swahid Thogisut Stadium at Barhampur, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for some projects.

- Advertisement -

While addressing the gathering at Nagaon Nehrubali field, CM Sarma asserted that the BJP-led government is working for ‘Ramrajya’, which is not for Hindus, Muslims, Christians, or others, but for the entire nation, where poverty can be eradicated, and all, irrespective of creeds, castes, and religions, can live with dignity.

During his trip to Nagaon, the chief minister was accompanied by minister Pijush Hazarika, local MLA Rupak Sarma, BJP district president Abhijit Nath, district commissioner Narendra Kr Shah, other officials, and party workers.