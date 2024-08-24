31 C
Hindu Girl Assaulted by Two in Tezpur, One Suspect in Custody, Another on the Run

A Hindu girl was assaulted by two men in Tezpur's Gutlong area. One suspect is in police custody, while the other is still at large.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 24, Saturday: In a distressing incident on the outskirts of Tezpur, Assam, a Hindu girl was sexually assaulted by two men during her evening walk in the Gutlong area. The suspects, identified as Shah Rukh Hussain and Miraz Ali, both Miya Muslim youths, attacked the girl, causing outrage in the local community.

Local residents acted swiftly, apprehending Shah Rukh Hussain and handing him over to the police. However, the second suspect, Miraz Ali, managed to flee the scene and is currently on the run. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him.

The incident has sparked tension in the area, with locals demanding swift justice. Authorities have assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to bring the second suspect to justice.

