Sunday, June 9, 2024
Historic Poki reverberates with Parbati Prasad Baruah’s compositions on death anniversary

People paid rich tributes to Baruah, highlighted his unsurpassable contributions in enriching Assamese literature and culture

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 8: The historical Poki, also known as the Jyoti Bharati Museum could be heard reverberating with the melodious compositions of noted poet, lyricist and dramatist, Parbati Prasad Baruah on his 60th death anniversary.

Jonaki Baat, a cultural organisation in collaboration with Jyoti Bharati under the state directorate of cultural affairs observed the noted poet’s death anniversary by organising a cultural programme at Poki on Friday, which included renditions of Baruah’s songs, dance performances and thought provoking lectures.

The Jyoti Bharati Museum is the ancestral home of Assamese cultural icon Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala.

Attending the programme as chief guest Tezpur MLA, Prithviraj Rabha lighted a lantern at the portrait of the great artist and paid rich tributes to him. He also remembered the unmatched contributions made by the great artist in the field of Assamese literature and culture.

In his speech MLA Rabha highly lauded the incessant efforts of Jonaki Baat to preserve and promote the creations of Parbati Prasad Barua and the cultural doyens of the state. He remembered that his father Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha had once taken part in the programme Jonaki Mel initiated by the great artist Parbati Prasad.

The Jonaki Mel is also a unique constituent of the poet’s legacy. In 1929, while at Sarusorai Tea Estate situated near Jorhat, Parvati Prasad had held the first Jonaki Mel (a moonlight musical soiree) at the tea garden bungalow. It was a gathering of like-minded souls, which he called Saradi Sandhiyar Jonaki Mel.  Whoever came to the Jonaki Mel could come on to the stage and perform. These moonlight soiréés were held in course of time at his home in Sonari Sonali Paam at Shillong and Guwahati and found a place in the annals of the cultural history of the state. In the present day the Jonaki Mel epitomises Prasad’s creative spirit.

Noted lyricist and president of Ban Theatre, Bankim Sarma attended the programme as keynote speaker.  Elaborating the contributions of the great artist he said that different aspects of rural life were reflected in every song of Parbati Prasad.  Taking part in the programme as distinguished guest, former principal secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Jadab Chandra  Sarma  and Anjali Agarwala, daughter-in-law of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala also  discussed the aspects of  enriched creations of Parbati Prasad Barua and said that his songs  are  real  testament  of  rural Assamese life and lore.

Pranati Barua, president of Jonaki Baat  described the objectives of the programme  giving a brief sketch of their journey to preserve and promote the worthy  creations of Parbati Prasad Barua while district cultural development officer and officer-in-charge of Jyoti Bharati Sourav, Pani Phookan delivered the welcome address at the outset and  hosted the entire programme.

Noted artist Durgamayee Bora, Ranjan Dutta of Jorhat, Alekhya Chakraborty and Indrani Gogoi of Guwahati, Suruj Patgiri,Jayamani Bharali and Pranati Barua of Sibsagar, Alimpon Chaudhury, Jonmoni Bora,Pranab Chandra Lahkar,Beauty Bora, Dibyangshi Kalita, Binapani Devi, Bhabana Saikia of Tezpur, Dipa Das Hazarika of Lakhimpur entertained everyone present through their rendition of the evergreen   songs of Parbati Prasad Barua. Participants also staged dances based on the songs of the poet, which directed by artist Prerana Baishya of Tezpur.

