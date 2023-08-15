29 C
Homage paid to freedom fighter

HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 14: In honour of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a campaign initiated by the union government known as ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’, a tribute was paid to freedom fighter late Hari Prasad Mishra by a team from the Sootea police. The team, led by officer-in-charge Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, visited the residence of Samar Dalani, the daughter of Hari Prasad Mishra, as part of the ‘Biro Ko Sanman’ program which commemorates martyrs and national heroes.
During the visit, an earthen lamp was lit in front of the portrait of late Hari Prasad Mishra, and a floral tribute was offered to honour his contributions. Hari Prasad Mishra, who had endured political hardship during the historic Quit India Movement, received recognition for his dedication. He was awarded a copper plaque and a freedom fighter’s pension by the state government. Regrettably, Hari Prasad Mishra passed away on January 5 earlier this year.

