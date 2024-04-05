Home voting via postal ballot for special categories

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, April 4: Hojai district election officer, via a press release on Thursday, has announced for the smooth and efficient conduct of home voting through postal ballot for absentee voters in the categories of senior citizen (85+ years of age), persons with disabilities flagged in the electoral rolls, and Covid-19 suspects or affected individuals regarding the ensuing general election to Lok Sabha 2024. Teams comprising poll officials, micro observers, videographers, and security personnel have been constituted for performing specific tasks concerning casting votes through postal ballot at the addresses of the electors who opted for and have been found eligible. According to the release, the teams will visit the addresses of the absentee voters as mentioned in filled-in Form 12D of AVSC, AVPD & AVCO categories, starting from April 5 to April 9, 2024, for the first visit, and for the second visit from April 12 to April 18, 2024 (if needed), starting from 7 am onwards.

“Each team will carry with them the required number of postal ballot papers, Form 13A (Declaration by Elector), Form 13B (Inner envelope), and Form 13C (Outer envelope) along with voting compartments, ballot boxes, stationery items such as pens, ink pads, glue sticks, big canvas bags, and other essential stationery items,” the release added.