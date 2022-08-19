HPCF To Hold Felicitation Programme On Aug 21

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 18: A review meeting by Hill People Cultural Forum (HPCF) was convened at Taralangso Guest House here on Thursday to chalk out programmes for organising a felicitation cum solidarity cultural meet on August 21.

Informing to media persons the chairman, HPCF, Laichan Engleng said a felicitation cum solidarity cultural meet will be organised at Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe) Memorial Town Hall on August 21, to felicitate all the elected members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), the six armed organisations who were signatories of MoS, 2021, Padma Shri awardees and other personalities.

The HPCF has 24 tribes and communities as members and is working hard to make the programme a successful one, said Engleng.

Dhiraj Diphusa is the secretary general of HPCF.